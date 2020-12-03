|
Swann Jean Margaret Aged 70.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 21st 2020.
Beloved Wife of Rod Swann,
Mother to Lindsey, Mother in-law to Daniel, Grandmother, Auntie and
Great Grandmother to those Jean loved so dearly. A very good friend of many.
Funeral service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 9.30am
on December 8th.
Please note- due to lockdown restrictions, the service will be for family members only.
Please contact Carpenter Funeral Services for any enquiries
Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020