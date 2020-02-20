Home

Jean Tasker

Notice Condolences

Jean Tasker Notice
TASKER Jean Passed away peacefully on
February 10th at St. John's Hospice, Balby and of Skellow, formerly of Askern, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arnold Tasker, dear Mother of Jacqueline and John, Sister of Joan and Gladys and also a dear Mother in Law, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 27th February at
Pontefract Crematorium, 2.20pm.
No flowers by request please, donations to St. John's Hospice.
A collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
