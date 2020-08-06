Home

Jeanette Jurgens Notice
JURGENS Jeanette Passed away peacefully at
St. John's Hospice on
28th July, aged 54 years, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanette was a much loved
daughter of the late Roy and Pat,
a treasured wife of Peter and an amazing mum to Daniel and Samantha.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 14th August at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for St. John's Hospice in Jeanette's memory.
All enquiries to J.Steadman, Doncaster. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
