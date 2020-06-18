Home

MILBURN Jeffrey (Jeff)
Builder Passed away peacefully on 8th June after an illness bravely borne and of Hatfield, aged 73 years. Dearly beloved husband of Val loving dad to John and Lisa also a dear grandad, great grandad and brother. He will be so sadly missed and a dear friend to many. A private service will take place at Hatfield Cemetery on Tuesday
23rd June at 11.30am, because of the current circumstances. Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
