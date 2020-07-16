|
|
|
MILBURN Jeffrey (Jeff) Val, John, Lisa and families would like
to express their heart felt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, messages of sympathy and to everyone who attended the service. Jeff would have been so overwhelmed. A special thank you to Carol and her team for their kindness and dedication shown to
Jeff, Patricia for her comforting
service and B.A.Wright & Sons for
their compassionate and caring arrangements.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020