Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Milburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Milburn

Notice

Jeffrey Milburn Notice
MILBURN Jeffrey (Jeff) Val, John, Lisa and families would like
to express their heart felt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, messages of sympathy and to everyone who attended the service. Jeff would have been so overwhelmed. A special thank you to Carol and her team for their kindness and dedication shown to
Jeff, Patricia for her comforting
service and B.A.Wright & Sons for
their compassionate and caring arrangements.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -