Davies Jeremy (Jez) 01.03.1960 - 14.02.2020
In loving memory of
Jeremy (Jez) Nicolas Davies, youngest son of the late
John and Margaret Davies who died suddenly on 14.02.2020 in his
adopted home of Australia.
He leaves behind his son Jack,
daughter Emilly and his partner Jen and her respective family, his older siblings, Angela, Graham, Judith and Philip and their respective families.
Forever in our loving thoughts.
For those who knew Jez in the Doncaster area please raise a glass to his memory on 01.03.2020 which would have been his 60th Birthday.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
