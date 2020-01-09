Home

Hassall Jessie Winifred Teacher of flower arranging in the Doncaster area
for many years.
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 2nd January 2020,
after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 98 years.
Wonderful Mum to Pauline,
much loved Nan to Jeremy and Fi,
Nana to Charlotte, Oliver and Nathan and a friend to many over the years.
The Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu of flowers for the work of the
British Heart Foundation.
All Enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
