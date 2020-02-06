|
ROWLAND Jill Margaret Ann
(née Baines) Sadly passed away on 2nd February 2020,
aged 81 years and of Askern,
formerly of York Road.
Jill will be sadly missed by
all her dear family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at All Saints Church, Arksey on
Wednesday 19th February
at 2:30pm followed by committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium at
3:40pm. Flowers are welcome.
There will be a collection plate at
the crematorium for donations
to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquires to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Avenue,
York Road,
Doncaster, DN5 8HZ
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020