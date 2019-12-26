Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Jim Pearson

Jim Pearson Notice
Pearson Jim Peacefully on 15th December, aged 75 years.
A devoted partner to the late Doreen Armstrong, also a loving father, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
At rest.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 6th January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received to- Firefly. A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019
