AMBROSE Joan Mary Sadly passed away on
7th December 2019, aged 92.
The much loved wife of the late Alec Ernest, precious mum and mother in law, dearly loved grandma and great grandma.
Joan was a treasured friend to
many and will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at
St Judes Church, Hexthorpe at 1:30 pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020
followed by a committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2:20 pm.
Kind donations can be made to Mayflower Sanctuary in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
J. Steadman & Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road,
Doncaster DN4 0RB.
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020