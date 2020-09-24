Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joan Bailey

Joan Bailey Notice
BAILEY Joan (Mary)
Née Wilkinson Peacefully on 13th September, in Wyndthorpe Hall Nursing Home, formerly of Barnby Dun, aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of Roy, much loved
Mum of Richard and Simon (Julian), and Grandma of Alexii.
The funeral will take place at the
Rose Hill Crematorium, on
Thursday 24th September at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired a donation plate will
be available for Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 24, 2020
