DERBYSHIRE Joan Mary Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 25th December 2019, aged 89 years, with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of Harry; loving mum of Keith and Julie; Mother in Law of Linda and Dave; a much loved Nanna to Lauren, Andrew and Alice and
Great Nanna to Macie, Marni and Arlo.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Tuesday 21 st January 2020 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations may be made
to The British Heart Foundation;
a collection plate will be available
after the service. Any enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Edward Street,
Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0PH telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020