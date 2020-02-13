Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Joan Hinchliffe Notice
Hinchliffe Joan Peacefully on 8th February,
after a long illness and of
Edenthorpe, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved Mum of Karen, Ann and Tim, a devoted nana and great-nana and a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 2.40 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in
lieu may be made to Dementia U.K.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
