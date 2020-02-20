|
Kerrigan Joan (of Dunscroft)
Passed away peacefully
on 10th February 2020,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late George,
Much loved Mum of Stephen,
Tony and Wendy. Dearly loved Grandma, Sister and a Friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March 2020 at Rose Hill
Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in Joan's memory for the social fund
at Adeline House, Thorne.
Joan's family politely request that
all attending wear something red.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Service 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020