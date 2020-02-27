|
O'CONNOR Joan Suddenly on 2nd February,
at her home in Blaxton and formerly of Bawtry,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pete O'Connor, devoted mum to Carol, Christine, Brian, Jill and David, cherished grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 2nd March at
Barnby Moor Memorial Park & Crematorium, Retford, at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
Dementia UK or Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020