Paddey Joan
(nee Burkill) Passed away peacefully
aged 79, after a short
3 month illness on 20th July 2020,
at home surrounded by her family.
The Wife of the late Reginald Paddey
and Sister of the late Peter Burkill.
A wages clerk for many years at
Peglers, Paragon Plastics & British
Rail Plant Works, she was always
lively, active and out going.
Leaves behind a Son, Daughter-in-law & 3 Grandaughters and will be
sadly missed.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone: 01302 342801 Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020