|
|
|
Saynor Joan Mary
(Rum) nee Rumble Passed away 2nd November 2020, aged 71 years, following a short illness.
Beloved wife of Tony, a loving mum to Claire & Mark and a loving nan to Ellie, James, Emilia & Thomas and a very good friend to many, who will be
sadly missed.
The funeral service will be on
Friday 20th November at 10.30
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. A donation in lieu
of flowers can be made to Doncaster
Royal Infirmary Palliative Care Trust,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 36
Mill Street Armthorpe, 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020