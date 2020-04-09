|
SCUPHAM Joan It is with great
sadness that the family of
Joan Scupham (nee Holgate),
wish to announce her death
on the 19th March 2020 at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Joan born 12th April 1931, of
Westwoodside, passed away
peacefully after a short illness
surrounded by her family.
Joan, beloved Wife of James (Jim), caring Mum and Mother-in-law, a fun-loving Nana and Great Nana, special Aunt, Sister and Sister-in-law, and treasured Friend will be sadly missed.
Her funeral was held privately
on Friday the 3rd of April 2020 at
Scunthorpe Woodlands Crematorium.
You may have stepped from view, but
you will remain in our hearts forever.
Joan's family wish to convey their appreciation for the many thoughtful expressions of sympathy and condolences at her passing.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020