SEVERN Joan Peacefully passed away on 14th February 2020 at St Johns Hospice aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Colin. Devoted mum of John and Vicky. Loving grandma and sister. Joan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Pauls Church, Barnby Dun on Monday 9th March at 11.40am followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations can be forwarded to St John's Hospice and the Haematology Ward at DRI.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster, 01302 858888.
