Joan Williams

Joan Williams Notice
WILLIAMS JOAN
(Née Jeffery,
of Balby) Suddenly passed away on 8th February 2020, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Ronald, Sister of Pete and sister in law of June. A loving Aunt and Great Aunt.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 9th March 2020 at 3:20 pm. Family flowers only by request,
if desired, donations may be made
in lieu for Firefly. Any enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
