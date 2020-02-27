|
|
|
WILLIAMS JOAN
(Née Jeffery,
of Balby) Suddenly passed away on 8th February 2020, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Ronald, Sister of Pete and sister in law of June. A loving Aunt and Great Aunt.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 9th March 2020 at 3:20 pm. Family flowers only by request,
if desired, donations may be made
in lieu for Firefly. Any enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020