JOHN ATHERFOLD Died on 5th October 2020 aged 88 years.
Remembered and loved by his wife, children and grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th October at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm.
SOCIAL DISTANCING TO APPLY.
Family flowers only. Donations to British Heart Foundation can be donated online at https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form "
Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors
80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 858888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020
