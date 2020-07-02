|
|
|
Burdess John George
(known as Jack) Passed away peacefully at home on 19th June 2020, aged 89.
Cherished husband of Arline,
loving step father to Jan and Bridget.
Much loved uncle and brother.
Jack will be sadly missed by
all that knew him.
A funeral Service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 6th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made in Jack's memory to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Service, 78 Askern Road, DN5 0EW
Tel: 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020