BURTON John (Burty) Passed away peacefully on July 29th
at his home at Haywagon Park,
Adwick-le-Street. Aged 85 Years.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene,
dear Dad of Larraine and Tracy and also a loving Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 10th August at
St. Laurence's Church,
Adwick-le-Street, 1.15pm,
followed by Interment at
Redhouse Cemetery, 2.00pm.
Due to Restrictions around attendance, only John's immediate family will be able to enter the Church Building
for the Service.
All are welcome to attend the
Church Grounds and Cemetery,
whilst maintaining social distancing,
to pay their respects to John.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020