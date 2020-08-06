Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Burton

Notice Condolences

John Burton Notice
BURTON John (Burty) Passed away peacefully on July 29th
at his home at Haywagon Park,
Adwick-le-Street. Aged 85 Years.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene,
dear Dad of Larraine and Tracy and also a loving Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 10th August at
St. Laurence's Church,
Adwick-le-Street, 1.15pm,
followed by Interment at
Redhouse Cemetery, 2.00pm.
Due to Restrictions around attendance, only John's immediate family will be able to enter the Church Building
for the Service.
All are welcome to attend the
Church Grounds and Cemetery,
whilst maintaining social distancing,
to pay their respects to John.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -