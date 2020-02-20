Home

John Burtwistle

BURTWISTLE John Anthony Of Causeway Farm, Thorne.
Passed away peacefully on 16th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret. Much loved dad of Sally, Paul and Fay. Loving father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Private committal followed by a celebration of his life at St. Nicholas's Church, Thorne on Monday 2nd March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Parkinson's UK and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
