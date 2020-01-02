|
|
|
CARROLL John Joseph Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 15th December and of Bessacarr,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Pauline Carroll, dear father of
Lynn and Simon, loving grandad of
Tom, Joe, Emma & Louise.
Funeral Mass to take place on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at
St. Paul's Catholic Church, Cantley at
1.00pm, followed by interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired may be sent
to Macmillan Cancer Support C/o
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020