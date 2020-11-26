|
|
|
Conway John
(Swinton/Mexborough) Passed away peacefully on
13th November, aged 95 years.
Much loved Brother of Kathleen & Malcolm, loving Uncle to Jason, Carol, Linda & Alan.
Known to all as a true Gentleman, always life & soul of the party, he will be deeply missed by family and friends.
The Funeral will be held at Wombwell Cemetery at 1pm on Tuesday 8th December. Flowers may be sent to the Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. DN1 3DJ
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020