Cuffling John 'Cuff' (ex Bentley ARLFC player)
Passed away peacefully
on 20th June 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved dad of Joanne and Suzanne and loving grandad to Alexandra.
John was a good friend
to many and will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 10th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to The Old Rectory Care Home Comforts Fund.
Attendance restrictions inside the
crematorium are in place.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020