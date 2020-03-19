|
FOX John Sadly passed away on
26th February 2020,
aged 73 years and of Balby.
Beloved Husband of the late Ann Fox.
Much loved Father of Simon, Sarah and Sam. Loving Grandfather of Jack, Ted, Maisie, Cleo and Walter.
Great Grandfather of Eli.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 10:20am.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors of 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster, DN4 0NW. 01302 858888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020