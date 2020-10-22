|
|
|
Houliston John Kirkland Passed away peacefully in
Sandrock House on the
18th October 2020, aged 79 years.
A beloved Husband to Mary,
dear Dad to Jane and the late Andrew
and dear son in law to Darren.
John will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only by request
but donations can be made in lieu
of the Air Ambulance.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 29th October 2020 at 12pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020