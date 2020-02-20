|
|
|
JEPSON John Peacefully after a short illness on 9th February 2020 & of Cantley aged 88 years.
The much loved husband of the late Doreen Jepson, loving Dad of Julie & David, Father in law of Brian & Grandad of Glenn.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of John for the work of Dementia UK, C/o W E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020