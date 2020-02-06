|
JOLLENS John Thomas Passed away peacefully on
12th January in hospital and of Edenthorpe, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved uncle and brother,
he will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service and committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 10am.
No flowers by request please,
but if desired donations in lieu for
Cancer Research, a plate will be provided at Rose Hill. Enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020