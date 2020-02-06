|
Laidler John Passed away peacefully in Edlington Care Home on
27th January 2020,
aged 63 years.
Loving father of Andrew,
father-in-law to Rebecca and cherished grandfather of
Matilda and Jessica.
Beloved brother of Ann, will be
sadly missed by all that knew him.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.20am
on Monday 17th February 2020.
By request, family flowers only, donations in John's memory can be made to Alzheimers Research UK.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Son,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster,
DN4 0RB, 01302 34444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020