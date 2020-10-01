|
|
|
Lowe John Michael Passed away peacefully
on 20th September 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Fiona.
Devoted Father to Melanie and Lynsey.
Loving Grandfather of Flora,
Cecily, Primrose and Theodore.
No flowers by family request please.
However if desired, donations can be
made to a cancer charity
of your choice online.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 5th October 2020
at Elim Christian Centre, Rotherham
at 12:20pm followed by the committal
at Rotherham Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave,
Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020