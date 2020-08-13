Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
MALKIN John William Born Austerfield, resident of Warmsworth passed away peacefully on 6th August aged 91 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jean,
dear dad of Ian and Richard, also,
the much loved grandad of Matthew, Emily, Thomas, Helen and Hannah.
A private funeral service is to take place at St Peter's Church, Warmsworth followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St Peter's Church, Warmsworth
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020
