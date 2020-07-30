Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
John O'Neill Notice
O'Neill John (Jon) Peacefully on the 22nd July and of Wheatley Hills,
aged 75 years.
A devoted husband of Lynn
and a much loved dad to Sally and Nik.
Also a loving grandad to Finley, Zach, Sophie and a dear father in law to Lee. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

At rest.

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday
3rd August at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please but donation gratefully received to Dementia UK.
A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Service, Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020
