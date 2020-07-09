|
|
|
Pigott John Bernard Sadly and suddenly on
22nd June 2020, aged 78 years and of Sprotbrough.
Beloved husband of Marjorie.
Much loved dad of Helen and Christopher. Devoted grandad of
Ffion, Charlie, Libby, and Max.
John will be dearly and sadly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Friday 10th July at 10:40am.
A link to watch a live stream
of the service can be obtained
on the morning of the funeral,
from the funeral director.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster,
DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020