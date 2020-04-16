|
Smith John Anthony Passed away peacefully in hospital on 29th March 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, cherished dad to Sarah-Jane, Victoria and Emma, adored grandad to six grandchildren.
John was a very special gentleman who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th April 2020 to celebrate John's life.
Due to the funeral being restricted to close family, a memorial will be held later in the year.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB
Tel:01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020