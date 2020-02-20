Home

Tarrant John Passed away suddenly on February 2nd and of Dunscroft, aged 63 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Sharon, loving Dad of Richard and Aime,
dear Father-in-law of Adam and Nicola, dear Papa to Isabella, Evelyn, Theodore and Matilda also a dear Brother of Geoff. He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 2.40pm.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital,
a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
