Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
John Taylor

John Taylor Notice
Taylor John Peacefully on the
9th February and of Rossington, aged 89 years.
A much loved husband of Lily and a loving father to Michael, Graham and the late John. Also a dear brother
to Joan. He will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received to Bluebell Wood. A donation plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
