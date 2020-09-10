Home

John Thiede Notice
THIEDE John Edward Passed away suddenly on
27th August 2020, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Cathryn, much loved dad of Jane, a loving brother of Andrew, brother in law to Gill and
uncle of Joe and Emily.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
15th September 2020 at 10.40am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu for
Edale Mountain Rescue.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
