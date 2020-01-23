Home

John Walker Notice
WALKER John (Johnnie) Ex Plant Works,
Locomotive Fitter (Crimpsall).
Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
2nd January 2020, aged 86 years
and of Warmsworth.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Much loved dad of Andrew.
Devoted grandad of Oliver.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only please, however,
if desired donations may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection plate will be
available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
