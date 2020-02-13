|
Walker John (Johnnie) Andrew and Oliver would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends, neighbours and work mates for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Donations raised £200.00 for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Special thanks to the DRI and the staff at Stenson Court Care Home (Balby) particular thanks are extended to Nigel, Nicola and staff at Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors for all their care, dedication and support.
Also Sharon Needham for her comforting words during the service and The Holiday Inn (Warmsmorth)
for a welcoming wake venue.
We are so overwhelmed with all
the kindness you have shown!
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020