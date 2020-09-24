|
|
|
Wozencroft John Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2020, formerly of Arksey, aged 68 years. Beloved father to Darren and Lynsey, loving brother, grandfather and good friend to many.
John was an avid birder and naturalist and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service
and committal will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
25th September at 3pm. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions; invited mourners only please. Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be made to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice,
a donation box will be available.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe. 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 24, 2020