Dunn Joyce Mrs Joyce Dunn passed
away peacefully at The
Old Rectory Nursing Home
on 28th June 2020
aged 90 years.
Cherished wife of Ernest,
loving mother of Michael, Gail
and the late Brian Dunn.
Mother-in-law and grandmother
and friend to many, who will be
sadly missed by all that knew her.

A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11:20 am
on Thursday 16th July 2020.
All enquiries to
J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster,
DN4 0RB Tel - 01302 344 444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -