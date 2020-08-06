|
|
|
HARDCASTLE Joyce Passed away peacefully, on July 30th at her home in Cantley, aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
John Hardcastle, dear mum of the late Tony and mother-in-law of Jan, also,
the much -loved nana of Lee and Josie and Dean and Ali and great grandma of Tyler, Broden, Brandon and Ben.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on
Tuesday 11th August 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 10.40 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020