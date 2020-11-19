|
INGRAM Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully on
November 15th at her home in Wheatley Hills, with her family
by her side, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John and a dear Mother of Peter and Andrew.
Also a dear Mother-in-Law and Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Please accept this will be a
private family funeral service.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12, Church Lane,
Adwik-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020