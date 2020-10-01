|
|
|
PARKINSON Joyce Passed away peacefully on
September 27th and of Hatfield,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mum, nana and a friend to many who will be so sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held in
St Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield
on Thursday October 8th at 11.30am followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm.
No flowers by request please,
but if desired donation in lieu
for Macmillan Nurses. A plate will
be provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to
B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020