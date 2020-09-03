Home

Joyce Smith Notice
Smith (nee Fowler)
Joyce Formerly of Balby,
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Much loved Mum of Karen and Kev, Mother in Law of Bry and Jackie and devoted Grandma to Kiera.
Will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
Funeral service to be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th September 9:20am.
Family flowers only by request,
but if desired, donations may be made to Footprints for Pollie,
a collection plate will be
provided at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020
