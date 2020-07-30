|
Uzelac Joyce Peacefully on the 20th July and of Intake, aged 91 years.
A devoted wife of the late Branko Uzelac, a much loved mum, nanna and great nanna.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th August at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received
for the Childrens Air Ambulance.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020