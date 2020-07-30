Home

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joyce Uzelac Notice
Uzelac Joyce Peacefully on the 20th July and of Intake, aged 91 years.
A devoted wife of the late Branko Uzelac, a much loved mum, nanna and great nanna.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th August at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received
for the Childrens Air Ambulance.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020
